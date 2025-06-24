Dad Saves America

Notes from the Under Dog L.
7h

When a friend boasted about his loans being forgiven, I had to plead with him to never mention it in front of me again. He tried to justify it by saying his loan was from Navient. Well, MY loan had eventually migrated to Navient. I paid it off in 2021 after years of living on the edge (and graduating in 1994).

That Biden did this just burned in my gut. It absolutely made suckers of those of us who sacrificed to honor our loans. Worse, the income cap was way too high -- was it nearly 200 grand per household???? If I'd been making 100 grand, I could have paid off my loan in one year!

Reinstating these debts is the right thing to do!

SomeUserName
7h

Great column. I remember well Obama telling everyone that college was too expensive because of greedy corporations. That once the govt took over student loans, things would be much cheaper and equitable. He was right. Now everyone is poor

