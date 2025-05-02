Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Johnson's avatar
Bill Johnson
7h

Communist plot? No evidence, but it passes the smell test! In other words, yep.

Wow, what a great video. Illuminating (no pun intended) and motivating. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Green Leap Forward's avatar
Green Leap Forward
20h

David and Robert are great and I can confirm as someone who works in the industry you did a great job at explaining!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John Papola
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture