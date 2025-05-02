Subscribe to Dad Saves America for free to receive new posts and podcasts each week.
Hey there friends! Below are the videos and articles I referenced in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
What Happened in Spain and Portugal?
Excellent Explanations About Monday's Spain/Portugal Blackouts - David Blackmon
Over-Reliance On Renewables Behind Catastrophic Blackouts in Spain - Michael Shellenberger on Public.news
An excellent explanation of how extreme levels of “renewable” energy sources, with their inherent lack of physical inertia to provide stability, created the fragility of the European grid.
Did Over-Reliance On Solar & Lack Of Grid Inertia Cause Spain’s Blackout? - Robert Bryce
Fellow Austinite Robert Bryce offers some accessible analogies for the issue of inertia in our power system.
The “Pressure Cooker” Effect of Intermittent Renewable Generation in Power Systems - Professor Simon Bartlett AM at University of Queensland, Australia
The People Climate Activists Leave Behind - Robert Bryce at ARC
The Basics
A terrific beginner’s overview of the grid.
Transformers are super important and a major source of vulnerability in our power grid. This video explains how they work, getting nerdier, but no worse than high school physics.
Unreliable Renewables
A very accessible explanation of the current mix of energy sources and what it would take in theory to transition 100% to zero-carbon energy sources. His biggest blindspot is underplaying the unreliability/intermittency of Wind and Solar.
Great explanation of how wind turbines work, and why wind energy is such a problem for electrical grids.
Communist plot? No evidence, but it passes the smell test! In other words, yep.
Wow, what a great video. Illuminating (no pun intended) and motivating. Thank you.
David and Robert are great and I can confirm as someone who works in the industry you did a great job at explaining!