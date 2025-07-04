Subscribe to Dad Saves America for free to receive new posts and podcasts each week.
Hey there friends! Below some good resources to dig deeper into the topics covered in this week’s installment of “The Poisoning of the American Mind.” Enjoy!
Gen Z teens largely put the brakes on driving, signaling ‘seismic’ shift in US car culture: study - New York Post
The Rough Years That Turned Gen Z Into America’s Most Disillusioned Voters - Wall Street Journal
Children’s Risk of Suicide Increases on School Days - Scientific American
Many Kids Ask Fewer Questions When They Start School. Here’s How We Can Foster Their Curiosity - TIME Magazine
Boys do better when they are taught by men, study finds - The Independent
U.S. has world’s highest rate of children living in single-parent households - Pew Research Center
Boys Are Falling Behind Girls in School. See How - Education Week
Head Start Impact Study: Final Report, Executive Summary - Administration for Children & Families
Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling - The White House
The Critical Turn in Education (Critical Social Thought) - Isaac Gottesman