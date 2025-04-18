Subscribe to Dad Saves America for free to receive new posts and podcasts each week.
Hey there friends! Below are the articles and videos I chewed on as part of preparing this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
At the core of this is the same enemy facing other institutions—-> You’re only an expert until you disagree with a clique of experts. Then you’re being investigated for [insert federal charges] until the cabal has regained narrative control.
Good stuff John. My takeaway is that there are two big problems with the expert class:
1) epistemic closure within the institutions that train experts.
2) lack of accountability for experts within institutions that employ experts (eg Fauci wasn’t fired).
Free speech is the antidote to #1. Free speech helps with #2. Some other institutional reforms are needed as well.