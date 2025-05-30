No One Is Prepared for the AI Future. Especially Our Kids.
Subscribe to Dad Saves America for free to receive new posts and podcasts each week.
Hey there friends! Below are the videos and articles I referenced in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
AI video just took a startling leap in realism. Are we doomed? - Ars Technica
Everyone Is Cheating Their Way Through College - New York Magazine
AI AGENTS EMERGENCY DEBATE: These Jobs Won't Exist In 24 Months! We Must Prepare For What's Coming! - The Diary Of A CEO
1961: Aldous Huxley on the power of TECHNOLOGY! | In Conversation | Classic Interviews - BBC Archive