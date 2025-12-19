Hey there friends!

Episode five of The Death of Debate is here—I’m digging into how the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) has drifted from the mission of developing students’ critical thinking and persuasion skills in favor of ideological conformity and safe spaces.

Although I was denied press access to their national tournament, I managed to interview students, coaches, and even an NSDA board member outside the venue. Their testimonies, alongside my investigation into hundreds of “judge paradigms” posted online, painted a clear picture of the forces corrupting high school debate.

Tune in next Friday for the finale of The Death of Debate!

