Marxist Judges. Woke Coaches. High School Debate—Hijacked: The Death of Debate - Pt 5
Subscribe to Dad Saves America for free to receive new posts and podcasts each week.
Hey there friends!
Episode five of The Death of Debate is here—I’m digging into how the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) has drifted from the mission of developing students’ critical thinking and persuasion skills in favor of ideological conformity and safe spaces.
Although I was denied press access to their national tournament, I managed to interview students, coaches, and even an NSDA board member outside the venue. Their testimonies, alongside my investigation into hundreds of “judge paradigms” posted online, painted a clear picture of the forces corrupting high school debate.
Tune in next Friday for the finale of The Death of Debate!