I appreciate you writing this post, as recently I have been in discussions with inexperienced and unqualified clinicians who outright routinely dismiss the need for psychotropic medications at face, without appreciating the benefits that even a short term period of use can affect. Take for example meds for ADHD. I happened to do a Fellowship with a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Clinic is a large military medical center. We required diary recording from the Connor's Continuous Performance Appraisal to be recorded by the classroom teacher & parent, then the child was administered the computer assisted test. We analyzed all these elements, and if the child qualified, the child spent two afternoons on our unit with us, was administered a immediate release medication, then observed doing schoolwork, artwork, recreation, etc. If their behaviour was reasonably managed and adjusted in each domain following administration of medication, they were then given a small supply of take home medication, and the Connor's Diary was re-recorded by the classroom teacher & parents, the child re-tested, and everything reanalyzed. If the effects were not significant at any point in the trial, medication was discontinued and an alternate form of therapy was initiated. I personally carried this protocol on into adult practice - in basic framework - as the Clinical Director of a Mental Health/Substance Use Disorders treatment program for moderate to severely affected adult parolees discharged from prisons & custody in state hospitals, and it was effective as well. My point is that, it is generally no longer essential to necessarily think in terms of "lifelong" use of medications except in terms of severe mental illness, and even in those cases, with improving medications, lesser doses or combing anti-psychotic medications with other medications can lessen the burden of debilitating side-effects. This ability has brought "moderation," in many cases, even to what were once were the most difficult cases to manage. Thank you for your perspective.

