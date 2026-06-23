Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandra Pinches's avatar
Sandra Pinches
12h

The woke leftist movement is becoming more and more pathological. That may contribute to the members' drive to discredit all things normal. Normal makes the movement look bad in comparison.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Papola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture