Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M Patrick D's avatar
M Patrick D
20h

Isn't Marxism wonderful! (NOT)

Reply
Share
S andrews's avatar
S andrews
19h

Yes to all of this. 🩷

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Papola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture