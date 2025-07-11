I Sent My Son to 6 Different Schools and Deported Him to Italy - Poisoning of the American Mind: Pt 6
Subscribe to Dad Saves America for free to receive new posts and podcasts each week.
Hey there friends! Below some good resources to dig deeper into the topics covered in this week’s installment of “The Poisoning of the American Mind.” Enjoy!
Homeschool enrollment increases even after pandemic: Data - The Hill
Rise Of Homeschooling Is Making A Transformative Impact On Education - Forbes
Home schooling's rise from fringe to fastest-growing form of education - Washington Post
School Vouchers Won in Texas. Next Up, the Nation. - New York Times
Over Half of States' Spending Goes to Education and Health Care - Center on Budget and Policy Priorities
Learn more about Montessori education - American Montessori Society
Learn more about Waldorf education - Association of Waldorf Schools of North America
Learn more about microschooling - National Microschooling Center