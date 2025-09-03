Dad Saves America

John B
1d

My intellectual hero, Dr. Thomas Sowell, wrote a book called “Applied Economics: Thinking Beyond Stage One”. He makes the point that if you do something that runs counter to forces like supply and demand, the impacts may not appear immediately, but they will appear. Rent freezes are a great example.

If rent is frozen, some people who might not otherwise will keep second apartments, but will not actually live in them in any meaningful way.

Older couples, whose children are grown, and the no longer need extra rooms, will decide not to move because there is no cost to them to stay. This will prevent larger apartments from becoming available to those who need them.

Rent freezes will limit the building of new apartments because the risk of not making enough money to pay the costs is very real.

Rent freezes also mean, less maintenance in the long run. Houses will decay, maybe not on day one (stage one) but down the road (stage two).

There was a recent Wall Street Journal article “Mamdani’s Rent Freeze Would Sink New York Landlords”. It talks about other problems..

There are landlords whose property taxes have gone up, but they are not allowed to raise the rents to help cover them.

There is also the problem that NY makes it very difficult for landlords to kick people out for nonpayment. The example indicate that it can take 2 years of nonpayment to get people out.

The combination of bad rent freeze policies and bad tenant policies make being a landlord a loosing proposition. Those problems will make appear in stage two and make life bad for everyone.

Applied Economics: Thinking Beyond Stage One”

https://www.amazon.com/Applied-Economics-Thinking-Beyond-Stage/dp/0465003451

Wall Street Journal article “Mamdani’s Rent Freeze Would Sink New York Landlords”.

https://www.wsj.com/opinion/mamdanis-rent-freeze-would-sink-new-york-landlords-campaign-housing-77bd45e1?mod=Searchresults&pos=2&page=1

Notes from the Under Dog L.
1d

I suspect that rents in NYC and other big blue cities are high due to the influx of illegal immigrants and other non Americans. Supply and demand.

I worked at a language school in midtown where our wealthy students were paying rent a year in advance on Manhattan apartments none of the teachers could hope to afford.

Add to this that even if working with a high credit rating a citizen still needs a guarantor in many cases in order to get a lease.

Back in the 80s society was higher trust; it was relatively easy to get apartments. Add to this discouraging family formation and landlords who make more from roommate situations that are actually less reliable than a family. With each turnover they increase the rent.

I’m trying to figure out how to move from NYC back to Chicago and can’t see how to do this without a job lined up there.

