How the Department of Education Hijacked Our Schools - Poisoning of the American Mind: Pt 3
Hey there friends! Below some good resources to dig deeper into the topics covered in this week’s installment of “The Poisoning of the American Mind.” Enjoy!
Educational Attainment in the United States: 2015 - U.S. Census Bureau
A nation at risk : the imperative for educational reform - National Commission on Excellence in Education
Trump Ordered the Education Department to Be ‘Shut Down.’ Here’s What It Does. - U.S. News & World Report
State Education Trends: Academic Performance and Spending over the Past 40 Years - Cato Institute
Total and current expenditures per pupil in public elementary and secondary schools: Selected school years, 1919-20 through 2020-21 - National Center for Education Statistics