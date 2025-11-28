How Greek Philosophers Created Western Civilization: The Death of Debate - Pt 2
Hey there friends!
As promised, here are some of the sources behind episode two of The Death of Debate. This one’s book-heavy, so maybe consider picking up one or two as a gift to yourself (or a loved one in need of improved debate skills) this holiday season. Enjoy!
Part II: At High School Debates, Watch What You Say - The Free Press
Aristotle's Guide to Self-Persuasion: How Ancient Rhetoric, Taylor Swift, and Your Own Soul Can Help You Change Your Life - Jay Heinrichs
Thank You for Arguing: What Aristotle, Lincoln, and Homer Simpson Can Teach Us About the Art of Persuasion - Jay Heinrichs
How to Argue with a Cat: A Human's Guide to the Art of Persuasion - Jay Heinrichs
Word Hero: A Fiendishly Clever Guide to Crafting the Lines that Get Laughs, Go Viral, and Live Forever - Jay Heinrichs
Psychologist debunks 8 myths of mass scale | Todd Rose - Big Think
I LOVE this series!