Future NYC Mayor Mamdani: Private Property and Free Markets Are the Enemy
Hey there friends! Below are the videos and articles I referenced in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
Zohran Mamdani is poster child for ‘luxury beliefs’ - The Times
Socioeconomic breakdown of NYC mayoral primary results - Owen Winter on X (Twitter)
TikTok over talk shows: How Zohran Mamdani won with NYC influencers - PR Week
Zohran Mamdani’s videos are a masterclass. Eric Adams’s posts are getting more bizarre - The Guardian
Before Zohran Mamdani Made Waves in NYC’s Mayoral Race, He Was A Kid Growing Up On the UWS - West Side Rag
Mamdani sparks firestorm with resurfaced comment on abolishing private property: 'He's a communist' - Fox News
Javier Milei Ended Rent Control. Now the Argentine Real Estate Market Is Coming Back to Life. - Cato Institute
Charted: U.S. Median House Prices vs. Income - Visual Capitalist
America Has Plenty of Experience With Government-Run Stores, and It Isn't Pretty - Reason