Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grainger's avatar
Grainger
6h

Well said. I’m a 6’4” masculine male therapist. And I see young men often. And I help them with certain aspects of their lives. But all too often, I work on healing the wounds their absent fathers inflicted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
9h

I won't soon forget the torturous therapist scenes in the misguided TV series Adolescence.

This wound up in my inbox after a long conversation with an old friend who is 62 with a 14-year-old son who is behaving in such resistant, enraged ways that my friend tearfully confided that he worries that he's starting to hate him.

The son sits in the restroom on his phone when he's supposed to be in class. He insults his father in ways that his father couldn't even begin to imagine speaking to his own father back in the 70s.

A few months ago, he told me that he was thinking of taking the son to therapy, and I pushed back given the reasons expressed in this essay. However, when we spoke yesterday, he said he'd long run out of patience and they got the therapist -- a middle aged woman.

I'm wondering what the alternatives are. And while my friend describes the therapist as benign, I'm skeptical of outsourcing communicating with and managing a teenage son. I have wondered whether my friend's advanced age -- and having spent the past year in a hospital has affected his son. His father has shown weakness. This must be terribly confusing (and as a teenage girl with a father dying of cancer, I recall this enraged feeling).

So what is the alternative? My friend describes having to pull his son out of bed in the morning, and practically having to dress him to get him to the train to go to school. I don't have kids -- I just have my memories of being one.

This is an intriguing topic since it seems a gut response, especially these days with two working parents to run to someone outside of the home for help.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 John Papola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture