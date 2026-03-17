Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America

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Some User Name's avatar
Some User Name
14h

There is no easy answer. I used to be in favor of legalizing drugs as well. But what we can see in states that have decriminalized weed, there is a lot more smoking of weed. Everywhere you go in those states it smells like a skunk. Based upon that, I think what would happen if you legalized drugs is that you would get a lot more people using and abusing drugs. I am a good case study. I would actually like to do do some drugs, meth, heroin, molly, etc just to see what they are like. The only thing that stops me is that they are illegal and thus difficult to get

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Kevin Hein's avatar
Kevin Hein
14h

First completely end the welfare state... housing, food, medical care and etc. Then we can have the drug legalization debate. Right now, taxpayers are subsidizing destructive drug use, often directly paying for the drugs. Kids see a distorted view of the world where dysfunctional families and individuals seem to have a normal standard of living due to government welfare.

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