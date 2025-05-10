Subscribe to Dad Saves America for free to receive new posts and podcasts each week.
Hey there friends! Below are the videos and articles I referenced in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Ends the Taxpayer Subsidization of Biased Media - Whitehouse.gov
Summary of the executive order signed by the president, aimed at eliminating all direct and indirect taxpayer subsidies to NPR and PBS to the maximum extent allowed by law.
NPR Should Be Axed Because it's Anti-Thought, Not Anti-Trump - Matt Taibbi at Racket News
Why NPR and PBS Should Stop Taking Government Money - Trevor Burrus at the Cato Institue
Trump says he's ending federal funding for NPR and PBS. They say he can't - David Folkenflik at NPR
NPR quits Twitter after being falsely labeled as 'state-affiliated media’ - David Folkenflik at NPR
'Is Elmo Now Or Has He Ever Been A Member Of The Communist Party?': Garcia Mocks GOP Attacks On PBS
May 1, 1969: Fred Rogers testifies before the Senate Subcommittee on Communications
'How Much Reparations Have You Personally Paid?': Rep. Gill Confronts NPR CEO With Her Past Tweets
BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses PBS CEO Of Lying Under Oath, Plays Video To Back Up Claim
What Wikipedia Teaches Us About Balancing Truth and Beliefs | Katherine Maher | TED
NPR’s Planet Money covers my “Fear the Boom and Bust” rap video launch
I owe the Planet Money team a debt of gratitude for helping put my free market work on the map.