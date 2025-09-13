The assassination of Charlie Kirk is a tragedy and a warning. A young father was gunned down while working to repair the foundation of American civilization—free speech and civil debate. Charlie went into the lion’s den with courage and joy, introducing students to ideas that have been all but banished from college campuses. A fifth column has taken the lie that “speech is violence” and made it the central philosophy of higher education, and we fund it as taxpayers. If we are to honor his legacy, we must figure out how to fix this once and for all. America depends on it.

Charlie was driven by the same mission that I talk about here every week—guiding young Americans away from destructive ideologies through respectful public discourse. As President Trump said, no one understood the youth quite like Charlie did. He knew that a prosperous, faithful, and life-affirming future for America could only be achieved through engaging with the youngest generations. Let’s make sure his two young children get to live in the world he was working to build.

“When people stop talking, that's when you get violence. You start to think the other side is so evil and they lose their humanity. We're afraid to go to places like this and have these conversations. I'm not.” - Charlie Kirk (1993-2025)

Finally, in case you haven’t seen the Charlie Kirk compilation I put up yesterday and would like to remember some of his greatest hits, here it is:

