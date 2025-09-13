Dad Saves America

Erik Fast
Erik Fast
12h

As for colleges, I was just at dinner with my family for my birthday and we were discussing the poison of colleges. And we came to the same conclusion that we need to cut off all federal funding to all colleges and universities (Pell Grants, research grants, student loans, etc.) until they reform and prove to us tax payers that they are not indoctrinating our youth and allowing the radical left to shut down free speech. There's not an easy solution and way forward, but cut off all money until a solution is found.

Erik Fast
12h

One thing about the post shooting discussion and analysis is this both sides have committed political violence recently, and that's misleading. The media, and the left, call white supremacists as right wing. In modern US politics, right wing refers to the Republic Party and more broadly conservatives (and Libertarians). White Supremacists are in no way even remotely accepted, tolerated, or supported by the US political right. On the other side, those that espouse, and commit, political violence share the ideology of the political left. While the political left may say they oppose political violence, that is the only thing that separates them from the leftists that commit political violence. Both US political sides don't condone or commit political violence - only the US political left does

