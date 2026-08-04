Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America

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Dee Smith's avatar
Dee Smith
5hEdited

Socialists understand their own version of economics. As socialism becomes full blown communism, those in power live like kings. Everyone else owns nothing and is unhappy.

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Michael Hermens's avatar
Michael Hermens
5h

Well, at least they are consistent

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