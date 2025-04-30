Dad Saves America

Susan Lapin
2d

Only a few years ago, the danger to men was coming from the Left. So was anti-Semitism, and other ills. Unfortunately, these are now coming from the Right as well. Staying principled is one of the hardest things for humans to achieve and when you throw the ability to make lots of money into the mix, it doesn't even seem desirable to many. It is easy to prey on people and promoting victimhood on the right will be no less dangerous than it was on the left.

Nate Winchester
2d

Of the boys with a positive view of Tate, how many of them have at-home fathers?

Because I know which way I would bet...

