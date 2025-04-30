Dad Saves America doesn’t typically look deep into the void of darkness, but sometimes, we have to. The rise and somehow enduring appeal of Andrew Tate among young American males demands our attention. Boys and men are half of our reason for being, so here we go.

One in three boys between the ages of 15 and 25 report having a positive view of Andrew Tate. Whether we like it or not, Tate has become a transgressive cultural icon, and simply dismissing him as a weirdo misogynist won’t solve the problem.

Andrew Tate presents himself as a misunderstood figure. He highlights that he has no criminal record and invokes conspiracy-tinged language, such as blaming “George Soros-funded operations” and “media smears,” to paint himself as a victim of political persecution. He knows folks to the right-of-center respond sympathetically to this kind of rhetoric.

Recently, Tate came back to the United States after a long stay in Romania, and the political and cultural scene couldn’t ignore him. Tate’s views have to be confronted.

Share

Half-Truths

What makes Tate’s influence so dangerous is that it's not entirely built on lies. I’m reminded of how Chancellor Palpatine lures Anakin Skywalker to the Dark Side in Star Wars: Episode III. Palpatine pinpoints pretty blatant hypocrisies and shortcomings of the Jedi, the good guys, and uses that to sell an ugly bill of goods to Anakin.

Tate mixes provocative truths with deeply exploitative behavior. His infamous statement that “a woman becomes a man’s property in marriage” is a gateway into a worldview that reduces women to objects, cloaked in the appeal of tradition and masculine strength.

He’s more than just a provocateur. Tate made his fortune running a webcam-porn business that involved exploiting women and deceiving male customers with transactional “relationships.” Tate once bragged about having women pretend to type on unplugged computers while he and his male staff responded to messages from lonely men, manipulating them emotionally and financially. We now call this catfishing.

Fellas, fraud and sexual exploitation are not entrepreneurship.

And yet, Tate still has a massive following. His “Hustlers University” online platform has drawn hundreds of thousands of subscribers, mostly young men looking for direction. Tate offers answers to male confusion and pain and connects the dots to strength, power, and responsibility. He speaks against a popular culture that tells boys they are toxic, masculinity is dangerous, and they are to blame for social ills.

Going back to the Palpatine and Anakin thing, the Sith Lord manipulating the young Jedi really gets his claws in by identifying hypocrisy, then fomenting resentment by convincing Anakin that the Jedi “don’t trust you.”

Identify a real problem → pass blame → never look in the mirror

Men Disparaged

We’ve lived through decades of cultural messaging amplified by movements like #MeToo and critical theory, all spinning up a hostile environment for boys and men.

Just look at this insane clip of a British politician being harassed for not watching “Adolescence” on Netflix, a fictionalized show about this very topic.

In schools and in Hollywood circles, boys are told that “the future is female.” What is that supposed to mean?

False accusations like those in the infamous Duke Lacrosse Case.

University policies that treat male students as guilty until proven innocent.

Boys growing up increasingly without present fathers.

This is a vacuum that will be filled by something, and Andrew Tate stepped in.

Tate exploits real problems, but twists them for his own gain. He offers a version of manhood that is hyper-masculine, materialistic, and predatory. Fast cars, private jets, lots of women.

But it’s not manhood. It’s arrested adolescence. He appeals to teenage boys with visions of power and pleasure, while masking the hedonism and nihilism underneath. After all, society presently seeks to deny boys any cultural authority or leadership, so why not side with the guy saying you’re the good guy?

Using Truth To Sell Lies

The truths that Andrew Tate leans on are hard to dispute. He talks about biological differences between men and women. He references IQ distributions and points out that men are more likely to occupy both extremes of intelligence (very smart, very not).

He references his own background in competitive chess, noting that top chess players are overwhelmingly men, as is the case in the hard sciences. These are statistical facts that deserve to be taken seriously, but the feminized popular culture insists that none of these things are true or meaningful.

This gives the Sith Lord his opening to be a “truth teller”...

But Tate takes these truths and weaponizes them. He presents a vision of the world where women are either helpless or manipulative, and men must dominate to survive.

Tate flattens the complexity of human relationships between men and women and replaces it with simple dominance hierarchies. This is carnal, raw politics.

So it’s not a coincidence that Tate also rejects Western value systems, ranging from democracy to Christian grace.

Social equality and tolerance = gay

Compassion and cooperation = beta

Forgiveness and humility = flaccid

No surprise that Tate aligns himself with eastern oligarchs and sheikhs, not saints. He idolizes men who take what they want.

This is exactly why he’s so dangerous: Tate poses as a traditionalist, but what he’s selling is pre-Christian paganism. Rejecting Tate isn’t enough. We must replace him with something better and grounded in truth, character, and real masculine strength. We need to present a compelling vision of masculinity that embraces responsibility, virtue, and sacrifice.

Undisciplined masculine rage is destructive. But masculine strength, bound and guided by purpose, builds families, communities, and civilizations. Like the one you live in.

If we don’t fight for the hearts and minds of modern boys, if we don’t offer our sons something richer, deeper, and nobler—then figures like Andrew Tate win by default.

Share