America Was Founded on Debate: The Death of Debate - Pt 3

Here are some of the sources behind episode three of The Death of Debate. Lots of great American history and philosophy to dig into this weekend—enjoy!
1948 Dewey-Stassen Presidential Primary Debate - Internet Archive
1960 Kennedy-Nixon First Presidential Debate - John F. Kennedy Library Foundation
Debunking Nixon’s radio victory in the 1960 election: Re-analyzing the historical record and considering currently unexamined polling data - The Social Science Journal
‘Your speech is violence’: the left’s new mantra to justify campus violence - The Hill
The sourcelist here is gold. Federalist Papers alongside Anti-Federalist Papers really drives home how debate was the operating system of early America, not just a feature. The 1948 Dewey-Stassen primary debate being the first televised one is such an underappreciated turning point where performance started mattering as much as substanse.