Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America

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KurtOverley's avatar
KurtOverley
18h

Democracy is just a sophisticated psyop to convince the plebeians that they actually have meaningful input into governance - in reality, our “democracy” is nothing but rule by elites, for elites (just like any other form of government - others are more honest about who governs whom).

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James Lee's avatar
James Lee
20h

Yellowed Pages (Lyric Video) - Jimmy Joe Lee

https://youtu.be/BU4Rq-4SPow

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