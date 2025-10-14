AI’s taking over, and it’s wild. Google’s Veo 3 model churns out videos so real you’d swear they’re legit—except for the downright absurdity of these videos. I’m talking about guys licking glowing poles in Chernobyl or sealing their heads in plastic boxes to read dictionaries.

Look at this video of a woman eating a spider and tell me whether it looks fake or not.

Two years ago, AI videos were nightmare fuel; now they’re flawless. A while back I dove into this artificial intelligence revolution and what it means for our jobs, our kids, and our souls.

Buckle up, because it’s not just about tech. It’s about who we are.

The internet’s flooded with AI stunts, but the real shock is what’s coming for work. Dario Amodei, Anthropic’s CEO, warns of a “white-collar bloodbath.” AI’s already outpacing humans in research, analysis, and entry-level jobs.

Over five years, he predicts 10-20% unemployment as half of white-collar starter roles vanish. Even software engineering is tanking. Since 2019, 110,000 developers have been laid off globally: Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet slashed jobs to pivot to AI.

“Learn to code”? Not so fast.

Summoning the Demon or the Woke Bot?

Elon Musk called AI “summoning the demon” back in 2014, warning it’s our biggest existential threat. Now he’s softened, hyping Tesla’s Optimus robot as your babysitter, dog-walker, or drinking buddy. But even if AI doesn’t go Skynet, it’s got issues.

Meet Sophia, the robot preaching DEI with a “diverse” robot family—African-American, Mexican-American, Persian, you name it.

Plastic with a high ESG score, but still creepy. The Terminator’s woke now, folks.

The dystopian vibes aren’t just killer robots. Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World nails it: tech can make us complacent, entertained to death. In 1961, Huxley warned we’re becoming victims of our inventions, not masters.

Social media has already rewired our kids—more anxiety, less real talk, LOLs instead of sentences. AI’s worse. Kids use ChatGPT to skip writing essays, thinking, “Why bother?” Teachers catch 100% AI-generated papers, and students just shrug because why work when AI does it?

The Real Threat: Losing Our Drive

The job losses scare me, but I’m a techno-optimist at heart. Tractors slashed farm jobs, yet we feed the world. AI could free us for creativity, strategic work, judgment calls, taste, and nonlinear thinking.

Mark Andreessen’s 2023 manifesto said tech drives prosperity, and he’s right. But here’s the catch: will our kids want to get out of the chair? America’s entrepreneurial spirit, our doer culture, made us the world’s innovation hub.

If AI makes life too comfy, that drive could fade. Huxley’s dystopia isn’t robots ruling—it’s humans too lazy to care.

Education’s failing us here. Tech in classrooms? A net negative. Kids can’t read because apps read for them. English teachers beg for five sentences; kids spit out two and ask, “Why complete sentences?” Classical education—grammar, logic, rhetoric—is the antidote. Teach kids to grapple with ideas, not regurgitate AI’s consensus.

My son’s Waldorf school banned screens, and he thrived playing with Legos, swords, and blocks, not iPads. It preserved his creativity, his humanity.

Parents, Raise Generalists

Forget narrow career tracks; software engineering’s already shaky. Raise kids with broad knowledge, resilience, and agency. They don’t need to master today’s AI; tomorrow’s will be different.

They need to master being human—asking big questions, facing pain, love, and freedom.

In Brave New World, John the Savage claims the right to be unhappy, to live fully. That’s what our kids need.

As parents, we can’t stop AI, but we can prepare our kids. That means limiting tech use at home. Push real thinking, not shortcuts.

My son’s learning to argue, not prompt.

Ask your kids: What makes you human? What’s worth fighting for? Those answers beat any algorithm.

