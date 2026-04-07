Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America

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Richard Bicker's avatar
Richard Bicker
1d

Thanks for the heads-up. Vile people on a mission to destroy everything in pursuit of hedonistic "freedom."

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Diag Arizona's avatar
Diag Arizona
1d

Root. It. Out.

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