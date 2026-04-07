Parents need to know the truth about The Trevor Project.

This national organization pretends to be a suicide prevention resource for “marginalized LGBTQ+ youth,” but in reality, it’s more focused on transitioning minors, breaking up families, and gathering vulnerable children for groomers and predators.

The Trevor Project is not some marginal player in the LGBTQ+ machine. It’s heavily funded and, as of this year, every California public school is required to list the organization’s hotline number on student ID cards.

When you first log on to their website, a pop-up window instantly appears. It’s a quick escape button for kids to click if their parents walk into the room, encouraging secrecy from the start.

Once you’re past the pop-up, the home page opens with a love-bomb: “You deserve a welcoming, loving world.” That sounds so nice…

However, given their targeting of vulnerable kids, you should recognize that as the cult initiation it actually is. The Trevor Project asserts that families who question a child’s transgender identity or have valid concerns about the long term effects of hormones and surgeries are “unwelcoming” and “unsafe.”

Their hotlines and chat groups are full of trained “counselors” who are happy to tell your child that you don’t love them and they should seek out a chosen family, also known as a “glitter family,” instead.

The Trevor Project defines chosen family as:

“A common term in the LGBTQ+ community used to describe people who are not related by birth or marriage yet whose bond is like that of family. Oftentimes, LGBTQ+ people may find and build their chosen family out of necessity, due to a lack of understanding or acceptance, or by being kicked out or disowned by one’s biological family.” (I found this on their website in 2023)

The underlying message is clear: if your parents don’t fully affirm your transgender identity and have some questions, you should run to a chosen family instead. This is deeply predatory.

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The Trevor Project also offers unmonitored chat groups in their “TrevorSpace” community, marketed for participants ages 13-24. This raises an obvious question: why are minors and adults interacting in the same online space?

One group, called “littles,” is self-described as for “people who age regress.” This is a haven for pedophiles. In fact, the Trevor Project was reported to the Riverside, California district attorney after Celeste Fiehler, a local parent, did some investigating. She captured a screenshot of a predatory chat between an adult and a minor seeking a boyfriend.

There have also been other reports highlighting potential safety risks. According to Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, a department member in his 40s was able to register as a 13-year-old and immediately access chat features, including private messaging and user-generated content. Minimal verification requirements and unrestricted communication create a “breeding ground for grooming.”

Former law enforcement officer Kevin Brown conducted a similar test. Posing as a teenager, he quickly connected with other users and was encouraged to move conversations to external platforms such as Discord. Based on his experience investigating human trafficking, moving targets to less-moderated platforms is a common tactic of predators and significantly increases the risk of exploitation.

Concerns also extend to how the Trevor Project responds to individuals who express regret about gender transition.

On March 17, 2026, detransitioner Jonni Skinner testified against California AB 1540, a bill that would further expand the organization’s services. Skinner is a young man who was placed on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones as a minor and faced devastating physical and emotional effects. When he started to hate his body even more and became suicidal, he called the Trevor Project for help.

In his testimony, Skinner stated that they were supportive and affirming at first, but when he brought up his transition regret, they hung up on him. A nationally recognized suicide hotline actually hung up on a suicidal teen because he wouldn’t carry out their agenda.

Parents, consider this a warning. The Trevor Project is not some innocuous mental health support system. Its content promotes a predatory ideology, while its online community places vulnerable youth at risk of exploitation. It is essential that parents keep their children away.

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