Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America

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dymwyt's avatar
dymwyt
6h

And the hoops he had to jump through to ensure everything met code!!!

Punish is a good word. It seems predatory.

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dymwyt
7h

A young man with two children in elementary school, a wife, and a young adult step son, added two bedrooms and a bathroom to their small home. The basement and roof were outsourced, but he used his time, sweat, skill, and blood to construct the addition over almost a year. An inspector frequented the site. Once completed, the city immediately reassessed the property and significantly raised his taxes .. in 2026, an increase of over $800 per month for taxes and insurance... now his home is unaffordable. Someone said he should have known.

This is a true and real story.

SOMETHING IS WRONG.

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